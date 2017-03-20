Snapdeal Appoints Jason Kothari As The FreeCharge CEO

New Delhi: E-commerce major Snapdeal on Monday announced the appointment of Jason Kothari as the CEO of its digital payments platform FreeCharge.
"In addition to taking on the role of the CEO, Jason will continue his key leadership role as Chief Strategy and Investment Officer at Snapdeal. He will also join the Board of Directors of FreeCharge," a company statement said here.
"We remain committed to the success and vision of FreeCharge. Jason is a strong, strategic and versatile business leader and entrepreneur who has already been the CEO of two successful companies," said Kunal Bahl, Co-founder and CEO of Snapdeal.
Kothari was CEO of Softbank-backed online real estate company Housing.com and character-based entertainment company Valiant Entertainment.
"The digital payments space in India is forecasted to be over $1 trillion by 2025. I'm excited to join the talented team at FreeCharge at such a high-growth and dynamic time in the industry and expect FreeCharge to continue to play a key role in this digital payments revolution," Kothari said.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)