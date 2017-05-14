Snapdeal-Flipkart Deal May Leave Staff Richer By Rs 193 Crore: Report

New Delhi: Sale of a company often leaves employees high and dry, but not in the case of Snapdeal that may offer a Rs 193 crore bonanza to its staff if the homegrown e-commerce firm is taken over by larger rival Flipkart.
According to sources, if the deal goes through, the founders will give half of their payout ($30 million) for the proposed scheme which would cover all current employees of Snapdeal.
Snapdeal has about 1,500-2,000 staffers.
