NDTV Profit
Start-ups

Snapdeal Partners JETRO To Showcase Japanese Products

"Customers can now purchase JETRO products across various categories including electronic devices, accessories, kitchenware and personal care directly from Snapdeal," a company release said.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: March 16, 2017 15:59 (IST)
The partnership with JETRO allows Snapdeal to further expand its portfolio.
New Delhi: E-commerce major Snapdeal has partnered with Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), to showcase popular Japanese SME products on the online marketplace.

"Customers can now purchase JETRO products across various categories including electronic devices, accessories, kitchenware and personal care directly from Snapdeal," a company release said.

The partnership allows Snapdeal to further expand its portfolio, and JETRO to create niche space for these companies and their products in the booming Indian market.

"Japanese consumer products have been well received by consumers all over Asian countries and they are a preferred choice over products from other countries," Kazuya Nakajo, Chief Director General of JETRO India said.

The e-commerce company will feature a curated store exhibiting products ranging from contact lenses, stationery, electronic device accessories, kitchenware, personal care, storage and display as well as sewing, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: March 16, 2017 15:59 (IST)
