Startup Which Created A Regional Operating System Gets Funded

The Indus operating system supports 12 Indian languages at present.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: March 28, 2017 18:36 (IST)
Currently, Indus OS has seven million users across its smartphone brand partners.
New Delhi: Indus OS, a startup which has created a regional operating system, today said it has raised
an undisclosed amount from new investors JSW Ventures and VenturEast in recently-concluded financing round.

Omidyar Network, an existing investor, has also participated in the latest round. "The amount which has been raised will be used for product development and hiring new talent," Indus OS CEO & co-founder
Rakesh Deshmukh told PTI.

The company would also invest in language technology to cover all Indian languages. Indus OS supports 12 Indian languages at present. Earlier, Indus OS had raised $5 million funding led by Omidyar Network and angel funded by Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal from Snapdeal, Amit Gupta and Naveen Tiwari from Inmobi and Pranay Chulet from Quikr, according to the company.

Currently, Indus OS has seven million users across its smartphone brand partners including Micromax, Intex, Karbonn, Celkon and Swipe. Indus OS will soon be opening an office in China to further its efforts to partner with international smartphone brands.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: March 28, 2017 18:20 (IST)
