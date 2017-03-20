Uber President Jeff Jones Quits, Deepening Turmoil

San Francisco: Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc has been thrust deeper into turmoil with the departure of company president Jeff Jones, a marketing expert hired to help soften its often abrasive image.
Jones quit less than seven months after joining the San Francisco company, an Uber spokesman said on Sunday.
The reason for his departure was not immediately clear, but Jones' role was put into question after Uber earlier this month launched a search for a chief operating officer to help run the company alongside Chief Executive Travis Kalanick.
