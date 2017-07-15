Uber Shareholders Discuss Stock Sale To SoftBank, Others: Report

Uber Technologies Inc's shareholders and its board, led by venture capital firm Benchmark, have discussed selling some of their stock to Masayoshi Son's SoftBank Group Corp and other potential investors, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The deal could include investment of new money into the startup, Bloomberg reported, adding that details about the valuation of shares or how much SoftBank or other investors would buy were unclear.
However, a CNBC report said Softbank was not in discussions to buy stock in the ride-hailing service.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement