US-Based NetApp Opens Centre In Bengaluru

NetApp registered a revenue growth of 238.2% y-o-y, said a report by IDC. (Representational image)
Bengaluru: In a move to boost innovation in data management for the hybrid cloud era, US-based storage and data management company NetApp on Wednesday opened a Global Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
The new engineering facility also houses the company's first start-up accelerator programme titled "Escape Velocity" that will help nurture technology start-ups.
"Bengaluru is the technology, science and knowledge capital of India and this is a matter of great pride for all of Karnataka. I am very happy that NetApp has invested in a great future with their new campus," Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said while inaugurating the centre here.
"The innovations that come from our Bengaluru Global Centre of Excellence will help customers around the world get ahead of the competition by enabling their data-powered digital transformation strategies," NetApp CEO George Kurian said.
The company's Startup Accelerator Programme is aimed to expand Data Fabric ecosystem.
"As we evolve our Data Fabric approach, the Escape Velocity programme will help to share our technology expertise and business acumen with innovative startups who will add to the robust cloud data management ecosystem our customers need," NetApp India managing director Deepak Visweswaraiah said.
NetApp registered a revenue growth of 238.2 per cent year over the year, which was 2.7 times faster than the all-flash array market as a whole, a report by the market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) said last year.
All-flash array is a data storage system that contains multiple flash memory drives in place of spinning hard disk drives, allowing for much faster data transfer rates and more efficient use of data centre resources.
According to IDC, NetApp has moved to the second position from fourth in the tracker quarter over quarter, with a 22.8 per cent revenue market share - ahead of Pure Storage, HPE and IBM.
NetApp recently acquired leading all-flash storage system SolidFire with the promise of providing storage for the Next-Gen data centres.
Story first published on: January 18, 2017 14:25 (IST)