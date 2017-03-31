NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy Cipla, PNB, Amara Raja Batteries, Say Experts

Indian markets saw a weak start on Friday with Nifty shedding 20 points but still above 9,150.
Edited by Sandeep Singh | Last Updated: March 31, 2017 10:27 (IST)
Indian markets saw a weak start on Friday with the Sensex falling as much as 37 points while the broader Nifty shedding 20 points but still above 9,150. Traders said some profit booking was witnessed in select banking, FMCG and IT shares weighed down the Nifty, which had closing at an all-time high of 9,174 in the previous session. Some analysts say that with as long as Nifty holds 9,000 levels, it could rise to 9,500 levels. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their trading picks.

Stock talk

Sumeet Bagadia, associate director, Choice Broking:

Buy Cipla for a target price of Rs 610-622 with stop loss at Rs 588

Buy PNB for a target price of Rs 165 with stop loss at Rs 147

Buy Ambuja Cements for a target price of Rs 248-255 with stop loss at Rs 225

Mayuresh Joshi, fund manager, Angel Broking:

Buy Amara Raja Batteries: The stock looks attractive from earnings and valuations perspective

Buy Carborundum Universal

Buy JK Cement

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.
 

Story first published on: March 31, 2017 10:27 (IST)
