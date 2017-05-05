Buy Axis Bank, Exide; Avoid Amara Raja Batteries: Imtiyaz Qureshi

ICICI Bank can rise up to Rs 308-310 before profit-booking arrives, says Imtiyaz Qureshi.
The Nifty closed at record high on Thursday on the back of strong gains in banking shares. The rally in banking shares was led by India's biggest private sector lender ICICI Bank which rose 10 per cent to hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 299.75. The banking sub-index on the NSE Nifty Bank index also touched its all-time high of 22,743.70 earlier in the day. Metal, IT, oil & gas, auto, realty and auto stocks witnessed selling pressure in Thursday's session. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to Imtiyaz Qureshi, Co-Founder & Director at Investeria Financial Services on his trading strategies.
Stock Talk
ICICI Bank: The stock can go up to Rs 308-310 before profit-booking arrives.
Buy Axis Bank: Stock has given breakout on charts and trader can buy on declines for target of Rs 560 with stop loss at Rs 490.
Buy HDFC: As long as the stock does not break Rs 1,524 on downside investors and traders should stay long for target of Rs 1,640.
Buy Exide Industries: The stock can go up to Rs 270-275 soon and has important support at Rs 220-225.
Avoid Amara Raja Batteries: The stock has staged a deep correction traders should buy this stock only above Rs 900.
Coromandel International: Stock has moved up from Rs 230-235, currently it is in overbought zone and will not recommend buy at current levels.