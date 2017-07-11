NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Stock Talk |

Buy Tata Global Beverages, Jet Airways, Says Simi Bhaumik

Independent market analyst Simi Bhaumik shared her trading ideas for today with NDTV Profit.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: July 11, 2017 10:05 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Buy Tata Global Beverages, Jet Airways, Says Simi Bhaumik
The Nifty rose to its all-time high of 9,800 in trade on Tuesday while the Sensex also jumped over 100 points to its record high. The rally in the stock markets is on the back of a healthy monsoon forecast, strong rupee, stable crude oil prices and low interest rates, say analysts. Meanwhile, independent market analyst Simi Bhaumik shared her trading ideas for today with NDTV Profit.

Stock Talk

Buy Jet Airways on dips with stop loss at Rs 590 for targets of Rs 614, 620 and 625.

Buy Tata Global Beverages on dips with stop loss at Rs 163 for targets of Rs 168.50, 170 and 171/172.

Buy United Spirits on dips with stop loss at Rs 2,615 for targets of Rs 2,665, 2,682 and 2,690.

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: July 11, 2017 10:02 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Gifts Worth More Than Rs 50,000 Will Attract GST, Says Government
trading callsStock ideasJet AirwaysTata global beverages

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.