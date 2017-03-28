NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Sensex Rebounds On Reform Hopes, Up Nearly 200 Points

Major players that supported the recovery were Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Wipro, HDFC Ltd, Asian Paints, NTPC and ICICI Bank.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: March 28, 2017 10:49 (IST)
The 30-share index was trading higher by about 140 points on Tuesday morning.
Mumbai: The Sensex registered a good beginning today as it recouped over 198.55 points after yesterday's loss, with Asia providing a positive backdrop amid sustained foreign inflows. The 30-share index was trading higher by 144.35 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 29,385.62, in early trade with all indices led by technology, IT, power and healthcare trading in the green with gains up to 0.79 per cent.

The gauge had lost 184.25 points in the previous session. The NSE Nifty rose by 52.5 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 9,097.40. Retail investors got back to buying and foreign money kept coming in amid a firming Asian trend on renewed optimism for tax reforms in the US.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 0.50 per cent while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.07 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite, however, shed 0.23 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.22 per cent lower yesterday.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: March 28, 2017 10:41 (IST)
