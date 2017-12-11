Trading Calls: Buy ACC, Adani Enterprises, Hindustan Zinc, Says Expert

Macro-economic data points, coupled with the commencement of Parliament's winter session and global cues, especially crude oil prices, are expected to determine the trajectory of the key equity indices this week.
On Friday, the Nifty rose 1.42 per cent for the week, posting its biggest weekly gain in six
Indian stock markets are likely to open flat on Monday with the SGX Nifty trading 22 points higher at 10311.50 on Singapore Exchange. Macro-economic data points, coupled with the commencement of Parliament's winter session and global cues, especially crude oil prices, are expected to determine the trajectory of the key equity indices this week. According to market observers, other factors like expectations on the outcome of the Gujarat assembly elections, along with the direction of foreign fund flows and the rupee's movement against the US dollar will also impact investors' risk-taking appetite.
The Nifty is expected to trade in the range of 10,100-10,400 points during the week, D K Aggarwal, chairman and managing director of SMC Investments & Advisors, told news agency IANS (Indo-Asian News Service).
On Friday, the NSE Nifty closed up 0.97 per cent at 10,265.65, rising 1.42 per cent for the week, while the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index, Sensex, ended 0.91 per cent higher at 33,250.30, climbing 1.27 per cent for the week. The 30-scrip BSE index posted its biggest weekly gain since early November.
Research analyst Simi Bhaumik shares her trading picks:
Buy ACC for a target price of Rs 1,784 with stop loss below Rs 1,725
Buy Adani Enterprises for a taget price of Rs 157 with stop loss below Rs 148
Buy Hindustan Zinc for a target price of Rs 300 with stop loss below Rs 288
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.