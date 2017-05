The Sensex fell over 100 points and Nifty moved below its crucial psychological level of 9,350 on account of profit-booking at higher levels in the stock markets. Selling pressure was visible across the sectors, metal shares were among the top losers in the opening deals. The BSE metals index was the top sectoral loser down over a per cent. Power, capital goods, auto and IT indices were also facing the selling pressure. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to market experts on their top stock picks.

Buy Adani Ports with stop loss at Rs 328 for target of Rs 350-360Buy Grasim Industries for target of Rs 1,250 with stop loss at Rs 1,170Buy Axis Bank for target of Rs 540-550 with stop loss at Rs 505Buy IRB Infra Infra for target of Rs 272Buy Punjab National Bank for target of Rs 185Buy Oberoi Realty for target of Rs 415