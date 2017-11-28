Trading Calls: Buy Wipro, HPCL, Century Plyboards, Titagarh Wagons, Say Experts

Indian shares are likely to start Tuesday's session on a flat note (Representational image)
Indian shares are likely to start Tuesday's session on a flat note, with the SGX Nifty on Singapore Exchange trading 22 points lower at 10,395.50. Shares in the other Asian markets stepped back from decade highs on Tuesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased from a decade peak, although it was on track to end November in the black. The index has been on an uptrend most of this year, posting a monthly loss only once in 2017. Australian shares rose 0.2 per cent while Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.3 per cent. Wall Street had been mixed on Monday, with the S&P 500 off a touch, the Nasdaq losing 0.1 per cent and the Dow up 0.1 per cent.
The Sensex edged higher for an eighth consecutive session on Monday. The benchmark BSE index ended 0.13 per cent higher at 33,724.44, while the broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.09 per cent at 10,399.55.
Market experts shared their top trading picks.
Simi Bhaumik, research analyst:
Buy Century Plyboards near Rs 315/313 for a target price of Rs 330 with stop loss below Rs 307
Buy Titagarh Wagons near Rs 176/175 for a target price of Rs 187-90 with stop loss below Rs 170
Lovelesh Sharma of Epic Research:
Buy Wipro for a target price of Rs 330 with stop loss at Rs 284
Buy HPCL for a target price of Rs 442 with stop loss at Rs 415
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.