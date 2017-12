Trading Calls: Buy DHFL, Jai Corp, UPL, Axiscades Engineering, Says Expert

Indian stock markets are likely to start Wednesday's session on a lower note with the SGX Nifty on Singapore Exchange trading down 21 points at 10,448. Shares in the other Asian markets fell, taking their cues from Wall Street with investor enthusiasm toward US tax changes ebbing. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 per cent in early trading, while Japan's Nikkei stock index also edged down 0.2 per cent. Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average shed 0.15 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.32 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.44 per cent.On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex rose 0.7 per cent to finish at 33,836.74 , while the NSE Nifty ended 0.72 per cent higher at 10,463.20 - both record closing highs. Both the indices advanced a fourth straight session.Research analystshared her trading picks.

Buy Axiscades Engineering Technologies for a target price of Rs 216 with stop loss at Rs 192Buy DHFL for a target price of Rs 627 with stop loss at Rs 599Buy Jai Corp for a target price of Rs 187 with stop loss at Rs 174Buy UPL for a target price of Rs 755 with stop loss at Rs 727