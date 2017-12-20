Trading Calls: Buy DHFL, Jai Corp, UPL, Axiscades Engineering, Says Expert

The NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex have advanced for four straight sessions (Representational image)
Indian stock markets are likely to start Wednesday's session on a lower note with the SGX Nifty on Singapore Exchange trading down 21 points at 10,448. Shares in the other Asian markets fell, taking their cues from Wall Street with investor enthusiasm toward US tax changes ebbing. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 per cent in early trading, while Japan's Nikkei stock index also edged down 0.2 per cent. Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average shed 0.15 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.32 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.44 per cent.