NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Stock Talk |

Trading Calls: Buy DHFL, Jai Corp, UPL, Axiscades Engineering, Says Expert

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex rose 0.7 per cent to finish at 33,836.74, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.72 per cent higher at 10,463.20 - both record closing highs.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: December 20, 2017 08:16 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
The NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex have advanced for four straight sessions (Representational image)
The NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex have advanced for four straight sessions (Representational image)
Indian stock markets are likely to start Wednesday's session on a lower note with the SGX Nifty on Singapore Exchange trading down 21 points at 10,448. Shares in the other Asian markets fell, taking their cues from Wall Street with investor enthusiasm toward US tax changes ebbing. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 per cent in early trading, while Japan's Nikkei stock index also edged down 0.2 per cent. Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average shed 0.15 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.32 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.44 per cent.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex rose 0.7 per cent to finish at 33,836.74, while the NSE Nifty ended 0.72 per cent higher at 10,463.20 - both record closing highs. Both the indices advanced a fourth straight session.

Research analyst Simi Bhaumik shared her trading picks.

Buy Axiscades Engineering Technologies for a target price of Rs 216 with stop loss at Rs 192

Buy DHFL for a target price of Rs 627 with stop loss at Rs 599

Buy Jai Corp for a target price of Rs 187 with stop loss at Rs 174

Buy UPL for a target price of Rs 755 with stop loss at Rs 727

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: December 20, 2017 08:14 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Government Unlikely To Table FRDI Bill In Budget Session Of Parliament
SGX NiftyNiftyNSE NiftyBuy callsTrading calls

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.