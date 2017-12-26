NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy DLF, IndiGo, Tata Power, Says Expert

The stock markets are likely to start Tuesday's session on a lower note.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: December 26, 2017 07:50 (IST)
On Friday, the Nifty had closed 52.70 points higher at 10,493 (Representational image)
Indian stock markets are likely to start Tuesday's session on a lower note with the SGX Nifty on Singapore Exchange trading down 21 points at 10,509. On Friday, the 50-scrip had closed 52.70 points, or 0.50 per cent, higher at 10,493 while the Sensex added 184 points, or 0.54 per cent, to settle at 33,940.30. The domestic markets were closed on Monday for Christmas. Stock markets are likely to trade sideways this week amid lack of fresh triggers, say experts. With derivatives expiry due on December 28, some volatility is expected, they add. 

Research analyst Simi Bhaumik shared her trading picks.

Buy DLF for a target price of Rs 252 with stop loss at Rs 242

Buy IndiGo for a target price of Rs 1,230 with stop loss at Rs 1,155

Buy Tata Power for a target price of Rs 97 with stop loss at Rs 89

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.

Story first published on: December 26, 2017 07:50 (IST)
