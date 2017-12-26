Trading Calls: Buy DLF, IndiGo, Tata Power, Says Expert

On Friday, the Nifty had closed 52.70 points higher at 10,493 (Representational image)
Indian stock markets are likely to start Tuesday's session on a lower note with the SGX Nifty on Singapore Exchange trading down 21 points at 10,509. On Friday, the 50-scrip had closed 52.70 points, or 0.50 per cent, higher at 10,493 while the Sensex added 184 points, or 0.54 per cent, to settle at 33,940.30. The domestic markets were closed on Monday for Christmas. Stock markets are likely to trade sideways this week amid lack of fresh triggers, say experts. With derivatives expiry due on December 28, some volatility is expected, they add.
Research analyst Simi Bhaumik shared her trading picks.
Buy DLF for a target price of Rs 252 with stop loss at Rs 242
Buy IndiGo for a target price of Rs 1,230 with stop loss at Rs 1,155
Buy Tata Power for a target price of Rs 97 with stop loss at Rs 89
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.