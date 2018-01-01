Trading Calls: Buy Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki India, Says Expert

Indian stock markets are likely to start Monday's session on a weak note with the SGX Nifty on Singapore Exchange trading down 26.50 points at 10,532. On Friday, the NSE benchmark index finished the last session of year 2017 52.80 points higher at 10,530.70. The 50-scrip index surged around 31 per cent in the year gone by.
Research analyst Simi Bhaumik shared her trading picks.
Buy Hero Motocorp for a target price of Rs 3,844 with stop loss at Rs 3,780
Buy Maruti Suzuki India for a target price of Rs 9,810 with stop loss at Rs 9,690
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.