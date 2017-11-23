Trading Calls: Buy Jai Corp, Tata Global, United Spirits, Says Expert
Indian stock markets are poised to open higher with SGX Nifty trading 18 points higher. Asian markets were mostly higher today. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eked out a fresh 10-year peak with a rise of 0.15 percent, as did Hong Kong's main index.
On Wednesday, Indian stock markets rose for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, helped by a late rally in state-owned banks after the Cabinet approved amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.25 percent at 33,561.55 while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.15 percent higher at 10,342.30. The Nifty PSU index closed 1.26 percent higher after falling as much as 1.13 percent earlier in the day.
Research analyst Simi Bhaumik shares her trading picks:
Jai Corp: Buy on dips; stop-loss Rs 147, Targets: Rs 163, Rs 167, Rs 172 and Rs 177-180.
Buy Tata Global: Stop-loss Rs 271, Targets Rs 277/278 initially and then Rs 280-282.
Buy United Spirits on dips: Stop-loss Rs 3,250, Targets: Rs 3325, Rs 3350, Rs 3370 and Rs 3395-3410.
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.
Story first published on: November 23, 2017 08:53 (IST)