Trading Calls: Buy Just Dial, Vedanta, DLF, Says Expert

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed at new all-time highs (Representational image)
Indian stock markets are likely to start Wednesday's session on a flat note with the SGX Nifty on Singapore Exchange trading down 5 points at 10,522. Commodity and energy-linked shares in the other Asian markets were supported by global oil and metal prices. Trading was generally thin across the board in a holiday-shortened week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 per cent to the highest since late November. For the year so far, the index has added 31.6 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.1 per cent. Overnight on Wall Street, US stocks declined with the Dow Jones industrial average closing 7.85 points, or 0.03 per cent, lower at 24,746.21, the S&P 500 losing 2.84 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 2,680.5 and the Nasdaq Composite settling 23.71 points, or 0.34 per cent, lower at 6,936.25.
On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed at new all-time highs. The Sensex hit 34,000 for the first time and closed above that mark, at 34,010. The National Stock Exchange benchmark index - Nifty 50 - closed above the 10,500 mark for the first time, at 10,531.
Research analyst Simi Bhaumik shared her trading picks.
Buy DLF for a target price of Rs 259 with stop loss at Rs 249
Buy IndiGo for a target price of Rs 1,240 with stop loss at Rs 1,175
Buy Just Dial for a target price of Rs 550 with stop loss at Rs 510
Buy VEDL (Vedanta Ltd) for a target price of Rs 328 with stop loss at Rs 317
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.