Trading Calls: Buy Maruti Suzuki India, Havells, Tata Global, Says Expert

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex closed 352.03 points, or 1.08 per cent, higher at 32,949.21 while the NSE Nifty gained 122.60 points, or 1.22 per cent, to settle at 10,166.70.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: December 08, 2017 07:56 (IST)
Indian stock markets are likely to open flat on Friday with the SGX Nifty trading 7 points higher at 10208.50 on Singapore Exchange. Shares in the other Asian markets rallied for a second straight session. Japan's Nikkei witnessed an early gain of 0.9 per cent, adding to Thursday's 1.45 per cent bounce. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 per cent. Australian stocks put on 0.4 per cent. Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow rose 0.29 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.29 per cent and the Nasdaq 0.54 per cent.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex closed 352.03 points, or 1.08 per cent, higher at 32,949.21 while the NSE Nifty gained 122.60 points, or 1.22 per cent, to settle at 10,166.70.

Research analyst Simi Bhaumik shares her trading picks:

Buy Maruti Suzuki India for a target price of Rs 8,995 with stop loss below Rs 8840

Buy Petronet for a target price of Rs 263 with stop loss below Rs 252

Buy Havells for a target price of Rs 534 with stop loss below Rs 519

Buy Tata Global for a target price of Rs 293 with stop loss below Rs 280

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.

Story first published on: December 08, 2017 07:52 (IST)
