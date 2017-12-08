Trading Calls: Buy Maruti Suzuki India, Havells, Tata Global, Says Expert

The BSE Sensex ended 352.03 points, or 1.08 per cent, higher at 32,949.21 on Thursday
Indian stock markets are likely to open flat on Friday with the SGX Nifty trading 7 points higher at 10208.50 on Singapore Exchange. Shares in the other Asian markets rallied for a second straight session. Japan's Nikkei witnessed an early gain of 0.9 per cent, adding to Thursday's 1.45 per cent bounce. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 per cent. Australian stocks put on 0.4 per cent. Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow rose 0.29 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.29 per cent and the Nasdaq 0.54 per cent.
Research analyst Simi Bhaumik shares her trading picks:
Buy Maruti Suzuki India for a target price of Rs 8,995 with stop loss below Rs 8840
Buy Petronet for a target price of Rs 263 with stop loss below Rs 252
Buy Havells for a target price of Rs 534 with stop loss below Rs 519
Buy Tata Global for a target price of Rs 293 with stop loss below Rs 280
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.