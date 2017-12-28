Trading Calls: Buy Voltas, Muthoot Finance, Says Expert

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended their two-day winning streak on Wednesday (Representational image)
Indian stock markets are likely to start Thursday's session on a higher note with the SGX Nifty on Singapore Exchange trading up 30.50 points at 10,524. Shares in the other Asian markets hit a one-month high. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 per cent at 563.86 points, a level last visited in late November. MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, also held near record highs. Overnight on Wall Street, US stocks changed little, with the Dow Jones industrial average closing 0.06 per cent higher, the S&P 500 gaining 0.01 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite settling 0.01 per cent higher.
On Wednesday, the domestic stock markets reversed their record run, with the BSE Sensex closing nearly 100 points lower and the NSE Nifty slipping below 10,500. The Sensex closed at 33,911.81 with a loss of 98.80 points while the Nifty ended at 10,490.75, down 40.75 points. The BSE benchmark index had crossed and closed above the 34,000 mark for the first time the previous day while the Nifty settled above 10,500.
Research analyst Simi Bhaumik shared her trading picks.
Buy Voltas for a target price of Rs 682 with stop loss at Rs 658
Buy Muthoot Finance for a target price of Rs 490 with stop loss at Rs 469
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.