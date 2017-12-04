Trading Calls: Sell SBI, LIC Housing Finance, BHEL, DLF, Says Expert

Indian stock markets are likely to start Monday's session on a positive note with the SGX Nifty on Singapore Exchange trading 35.50 points higher at 10,166. On Friday, the 50-scrip National Stock Exchange benchmark index had shed 104.75 points to close at 10,121.80. The Nifty finished 267.90 points, or 2.58 per cent, lower at 10,121.80 for the week. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex tumbled 846.30 points for the week, to close at 32,832.94 on Friday.



Research analyst Simi Bhaumik shares her trading picks:



Sell BHEL at rallies for a target price of Rs 88 with stop loss at Rs 93.20

at rallies for a target price of Rs 217 with stop loss at Rs 230.50Housing at rallies for a target price of Rs 555 with stop loss at Rs 580at rallies for a target price of Rs 302 with stop loss at Rs 319