Trading Calls: Sell SBI, LIC Housing Finance, BHEL, DLF, Says Expert

On Friday, the 50-scrip National Stock Exchange benchmark index had shed 104.75 points to close at 10,121.80.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: December 04, 2017 07:48 (IST)
Indian stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a positive note (Representational image)
Indian stock markets are likely to start Monday's session on a positive note with the SGX Nifty on Singapore Exchange trading 35.50 points higher at 10,166. On Friday, the 50-scrip National Stock Exchange benchmark index had shed 104.75 points to close at 10,121.80. The Nifty finished 267.90 points, or 2.58 per cent, lower at 10,121.80 for the week. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex tumbled 846.30 points for the week, to close at 32,832.94 on Friday.

Research analyst Simi Bhaumik shares her trading picks:

Sell BHEL at rallies for a target price of Rs 88 with stop loss at Rs 93.20



Sell DLF at rallies for a target price of Rs 217 with stop loss at Rs 230.50

Sell LIC Housing at rallies for a target price of Rs 555 with stop loss at Rs 580

Sell SBI at rallies for a target price of Rs 302 with stop loss at Rs 319

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.



Story first published on: December 04, 2017 07:45 (IST)
