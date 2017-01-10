Engineers India Surges On Rs 2,500 Crore Order From HPCL
Shares of state-run engineering consultancy company Engineers India Limited surged as much as 5.24 per cent to hit intraday high of Rs 160.65.
Shares of state-run engineering consultancy company Engineers India Limited surged as much as 5.24 per cent to hit intraday high of Rs 160.65 after the company post market hours on Monday said that it has won order worth Rs 2,500 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).
In a stock exchange filing on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Engineers India Limited said, "Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has entrusted the project for execution of Vizag Refinery Modernization Project (VRMP) to Engineers India Limited (EIL)."
"EIL shall execute this project contract under two separate contracts, namely "PMC Services for major Process Units and packages under U&O" and Execution of U&O and PRU Revamp on Open Book Estimate (OBE) basis. The total awarded order value is more than Rs 2,500 crore with a total project schedule of 43 months for Mechanical Completion," the statement added.
The stock has been an outperformer for quite some time now. In the third quarter of current financial year that is from the period of September 2016 to December 2016, the shares of Engineers India Limited rallied 21.5 per cent compared with a decline of 5 per cent in the broader Nifty.
In the September quarter, Engineers India Limited reported a 21 per cent jump in net profit and declared a 1:1 bonus share.
Net profit in July-September rose to Rs 93.75 crore, as compared to Rs 77.21 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
As of 12:44 p.m., shares of Engineers India Limited traded 3.3 per cent higher at Rs 157.60, outperforming the Nifty which was up 0.4 per cent.
