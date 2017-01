New Delhi: Shares of IIFL Holdings surged over 11 per cent today after the company reported a 41.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit during third quarter of the current fiscal.



The stock jumped as much as 11.44 per cent to Rs 315.50 on BSE. At NSE, shares of the company skyrocketed as much as 10.88 per cent to Rs 315.85.



Stock markets were closed yesterday for public holiday.

IIFL Holdings has reported rise of 41.3 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 179.07 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 126.69 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal."Total income (consolidated) has increased to Rs 1,273.68 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 from Rs 984.55 crore for the same quarter of previous fiscal," the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.