IT Stocks Fall On Rupee Strength
Shares of TCS fell by 1.3%, Infosys declined 1.25%, Hexaware Tech dipped 2.17%, Tech Mahindra 0.22% and HCL Tech 0.05% on BSE.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: August 02, 2017 21:15 (IST)
Press Trust of India
The BSE IT index fell by 0.88% to close at 10,348.89.
New Delhi:
IT stocks on Wednesday came under selling pressure, losing up to 2 per cent, after the rupee gained strength against the dollar.
Shares of TCS fell by 1.30 per cent, Infosys declined 1.25 per cent, Hexaware Tech dipped 2.17 per cent, Tech Mahindra 0.22 per cent and HCL Tech 0.05 per cent on BSE.
Led by losses in these stocks, the BSE IT index fell by 0.88 per cent to close at 10,348.89.
IT companies receive major chunk of their revenue in dollar from their US clients.
The rupee on Wednesday surged 37 paise to breach the psychological 64-level against the US dollar and finally ended at a fresh two-year high of 63.70.
This is the best closing for the home currency since July 22, 2015, when it had ended at 63.58 against the US dollar.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
