Reliance Industries To Raise Rs 2,500 Crore Via Debentures

The net proceeds of the issue will be for refinancing of existing borrowings and other general purposes, the company said.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: August 30, 2017 23:40 (IST)
New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd today said it will make an offer for issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 2,500 crore next week. "Pursuant to the authority given by the shareholders of the company at the Annual General Meeting held on July 21,

2017 it is proposed to make an offer for issuance of non-convertible debentures...on private placement basis on Monday September 4, 2017 aggregating Rs 2,500 crore to be listed on the stock exchanges," the company said in a filing to BSE.

The net proceeds of the issue will be utilised inter-alia for refinancing of existing borrowings and for any other purpose in the ordinary course of business, it said.


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: August 30, 2017 23:40 (IST)
