Trading Calls: Buy Wockhardt, Petronet LNG, Says Expert

The NSE Nifty closed 0.58% higher on Thursday (Representational image)
Indian stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a positive note with the SGX Nifty on Singapore Exchange trading 64 points higher at 10,352.50. Equities in the other Asian markets were on track for weekly gains. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.04 per cent in early trade, poised to gain 1.2 per cent for the week. Japan's Nikkei stock index slipped 0.8 per cent, down 1.3 per cent for the week. The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates on Wednesday but left its rate outlook for the coming years unchanged. Overnight on Wall Street, major US stock indices fell, with the S&P 500 down the most in a month.
On Thursday, domestic shares had snapped two straight days of losses. The NSE Nifty ended 0.58 per cent higher at 10,252.1 while the BSE Sensex closed up 0.59 per cent at 33,246.7. The indices fell as much as 0.50 per cent each earlier in the day.
Research analyst Simi Bhaumik shares her trading picks:
Buy Wockhardt for a target price of Rs 775 with stop loss at Rs 754
Buy Petronet LNG for a target price of Rs 255 with stop loss at Rs 245
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.