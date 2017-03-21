NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Aadhaar To Be Made Mandatory For Filing Returns, PAN Applications

According to the amendments proposed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, income tax payers would have to declare their Aadhaar number in all tax returns filed after 1 July.
NDTV News Desk | Last Updated: March 21, 2017 19:18 (IST)
Nearly 95% of all adults in the country have an Aadhaar number.
Quoting Aadhaar number will be made mandatory for filing returns and Permanent Account Number (PAN) applications from July 1, 2017, the government on Tuesday proposed.

Earlier, the government had mentioned its plan to make it compulsory for all individuals to mention their Aadhaar number while filing the income tax returns.

According to the amendments proposed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, income tax payers would have to declare their Aadhaar number in all tax returns filed after July 1.

They would also have to link the 12-digit unique identification number with the PAN before the July deadline. According to the bill, PAN cards that are not linked will be deemed to be invalid.

Nearly 95% of all adults in the country have an Aadhaar number. But those who have not been issued an Aadhaar number so far, are required to submit their Aadhaar enrolment number for this purpose.

Separately, labour ministry has issued a notification making Aadhaar mandatory for opening EPF accounts from March 31.

Story first published on: March 21, 2017 18:22 (IST)
