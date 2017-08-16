Eating Out Or Takeaway: How GST Will Affect Your Restaurant Bill

For restaurants which serve alcohol, the GST rates that will be levied by restaurant-cum-bars where the first floor area is air-conditioned and used for serving food and liquor while the ground floor only serves food and non-AC will be the same. The CBEC said tax will have to be charged at 18 per cent irrespective of from where the supply is made, first floor or second floor.
GST : FAQs on Food Processing #GSTSimplified#GSTBoostForBizpic.twitter.com/kCWxU3TMdA— CBEC (@CBEC_India) August 12, 2017
Advertisement
Advertisement