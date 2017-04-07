Firms Seek Professional Help To Prepare For GST Impact
Consultants have been conducting seminars to educate small time businessmen about the impact of GST on their bread and butter, free of cost.
April 07, 2017
The last few months have been very busy for Santosh Maurya's tax consultancy firm. With Goods and Services Tax (GST) set to roll out in July, there's been a 300 per cent spike in the number of clients looking for expert opinion to understand how this move impacts their business.
"Queries range from what is changing under GST? What valuations do I have to follow? What compliances do I have to take? What agreements with the vendors do I need to have? Some of the industries have taken a proactive step to do an impact analysis now, so that their structures are set in place because the principles of taxation are out" said Santosh Maurya, the Managing Partner at Adventes Tax Advisors.
One of Santosh's clients is a Japanese owned pharma company that manufactures medical equipment and deals directly with hospitals. While currently, sales tax is the only cost that concerns them, with the implementation of GST, the company will be charged for even free supplies and demo for marketing purposes. This is set to increase their cost by nearly 13 per cent.
"Initially, if you see the period of 8-9 months, there is a negative impact in terms of the cost. At present, the tax structure which we have is in the range of around 5-7 per cent. Under GST, it is going to be at 18 per cent. So definitely, that is a huge jump which we are going to see' said Kalpesh Shah, senior general manager, finance and company secretary at Sysmex.
But while the fine print of GST still remains uncertain, those involved in the distribution sector are not too worried. Neeta Trivedi is the sole distributor for Tupperware containers in Nashik, Dhule and Ahmednagar districts of Maharashtra and she could stand to benefit due to GST.
"We are hoping that the cost also goes down because the company which is also a manufacturer of Tupperware, they will also bring down their cost somewhere. So that will also be inculcated to us. So we're looking forward to this system" said Neeta.
At tier two cities, consultants have been conducting seminars to educate small time businessmen about the impact of GST on their bread and butter, free of cost.
"I have been talking to a lot of associations in Nasik like Credai and Bhangarmill. Apart from that there is a chemist think-tank association and then there is second in car dealers associations. What it does is that it actually creates awareness in Nasik among the business and industry with respect to GST which will again help them smoothly moving towards the implementation phase" said Sanket Shah, a chartered accountant based out of Nashik.
So far, the reaction to GST implementation has been mixed as companies across several sectors are still unsure where they stand in the four tier tax structure. It could be as low as 5 per cent or as high as 28 per cent. But organizations are not waiting till the last moment to plan their next course of action to optimize profits.