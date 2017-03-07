NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Tax |

Funds Transferred From Provident Fund To NPS Not Taxable: Regulator

The transferred recognised provident fund or superannuation fund will not be treated as contribution of the current year by employee/employer and the subscriber would not be required to claim tax deduction.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: March 07, 2017 21:37 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
PFRDA said the National Pension System is gaining momentum in comparison to other retirement products.
PFRDA said the National Pension System is gaining momentum in comparison to other retirement products.
New Delhi: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on Tuesday said funds transferred from a provident fund account to a National Pension System (NPS) account will not attract any tax.

"The amount so transferred from recognised Provident Fund/Superannuation Fund to NPS is not treated as income of the current year and hence not taxable," it said while specifying procedure for effecting transfers.

Also, the transferred recognised provident fund or superannuation fund will not be treated as contribution of the current year by employee/employer and the subscriber would not be required to claim tax deduction.

In 2016-17 Budget, the government had announced that the subscribers from recognised Provident Funds and Superannuation Funds would be able to transfer their corpus from these funds to National Pension System (NPS) without any tax implication.

A subscriber planning to transfer his PF funds will have to approach the Provident Fund/Superannuation Fund Trust through the current employer.

The regulator said the NPS is gaining momentum in comparison to other retirement products and it was receiving a number of queries related to transfer of amounts to NPS. 

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: March 07, 2017 21:37 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ 10 Crore Fetches 275 Crore: Anil Ambani Firm's Gain From Paytm Stake Sale
Pension Fund Regulatory and Development AuthorityNPSprovident fund accountNPS accountNational Pension SystemSuperannuation FundTaxable income

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.