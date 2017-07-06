Have You Linked Your Aadhaar With PAN? Tax Filing Deadline Nears

Aadhaar is now also mandatory for filing income tax returns (Representational image)
July 31 is usually the last date for filing income tax returns (ITRs) every year. While the government has made it clear that linking of PAN (Permanent Account Number) with Aadhaar, a 12-digit biometrics based identification number) is mandatory for filing of income tax returns from July 1, more than seven crore individuals have carried out the PAN-Aadhaar linking of so far. Aadhaar has also been made compulsory for obtaining a new PAN. The Income Tax Department has over the past few months urged taxpayers to link their Aadhaar with PAN using one of the several modes available. From SMS service to online portals, today potential taxpayers can pick from multiple modes for Aadhaar-PAN linking.
Whether Aadhaar can be linked with PAN online - through the income tax e-filing website - or via SMS, the Income Tax Department has also issued a one-page form to achieve this using the traditional pen-and-paper method.
If you haven't linked your Aadhaar with PAN already, here are some modes you can use to do this before the July 31 deadline:
Physical form
Individuals will be required to mention both PAN and Aadhaar numbers on the form. They will also have to furnish two signed declarations.
One will say that the Aadhaar provided in the application form has not been used for linking it with "any other PAN", while another will state that the individual has "not been allotted any other PAN than the one mentioned" on the form.
Part of the declaration form to be signed by the applicant states: "I understand that complete security and confidentiality shall be ensured for my personal identity data provided for the purpose of Aadhaar-based authentication."
The Income Tax Department has also formally notified, under a Central Board of Direct Taxes notification dated June 29, the procedure and format for "intimating Aadhaar number to the I-T Department by PAN holder and quoting the same in PAN applications".
The linking of Aadhaar with PAN can also be carried out by personally visiting a PAN Service Centre. Besides, multiple other digital tools are available to achieve this. These include the income tax e-filing website and SMS.
SMS
For all assessees whose name given in the Aadhaar card and PAN card are identical, a simple SMS-based facility has been provided. Such assessees need to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format:
UIDPAN<12-digit Aadhaar><10-digit PAN>
For example: UIDPAN 111122223333 AAAPA9999Q
However, in case of assessees whose names given in the Aadhaar and PAN cards have a "minor mismatch", the taxman has said, the linking can be achieved using an online facility.
Online
A facility available on the Income Tax Department's e-filing website enables assessees with identical names given on Aadhaar and PAN as well as those with a minor mismatch to link the two identities.
The taxman has given steps to carry out this task through the portal:
Once on the income tax e-filing website - incometaxIndiaefiling.gov.in, click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option on the left hand side.
Enter your PAN, Aadhaar and name given on the Aadhaar Card. The name detail to be filled in this step is case sensitive.
Click on 'Link Aadhaar' button to proceed.
An OTP or one-time-password will be sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar.
The Income Tax Department has specified in detail the procedure for quoting of Aadhaar in new PAN application and for changes or correction in PAN data.
It has said to the PAN and e-filing service providers that they "shall ensure that the identity of information of Aadhaar holder, demographic as well as biometric, is only used for submission to the central identities data repository of the UIDAI for Aadhaar authentication purpose".
There are over 25 crore PAN numbers allotted, while Aadhaar has been allotted to about 115 crore people.