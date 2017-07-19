How To Claim Income Tax Refund, Check Refund Status
An individual should understand the whole process in order to claim his or her tax refund from the tax authorities. You can claim tax refund while filing your return of income.
Chetan Chandak | Last Updated: July 19, 2017 12:24 (IST) Chetan Chandak
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Individuals are allowed to claim income tax refund while filing ITR (Representational image)
Sometimes individuals end up paying more tax to the government than their actual tax liability. In such a scenario, he or she becomes eligible for a tax refund. The government allows individuals to claim income tax refund while filing income tax return (ITR). An individual should understand the whole process in order to claim his or her tax refund from the tax authorities. You can claim tax refund while filing your return of income. The due date for which is approaching on July 31, 2017.
Once you are done with your refund claim, you can see it in the income tax return filed by you. After filling up the relevant ITR form, click on the 'Calculate Tax' button. The system will automatically calculate the refund due to you or taxes payable by you on the basis of the data provided by you. If you are eligible for a refund, your refund amount will reflect in the 'refund' row. In the next step, you have to e-file your tax return and verify it.
After you are done with filing and verification of your ITR, the Income Tax Department will process the return and verify your claims. Following this, an intimation under Section 143(1) will be sent to you basis the outcome of the processing.
Possible intimation can be any one of the following:
Your tax calculation matches that of the tax department. Hence no further tax is payable by you.
Your tax calculation does not match that of the tax department. Hence you are liable to pay additional tax i.e. tax demand. Or your refund claim is either rejected or accepted partially.
Your tax calculation matches that of the tax department, and they have accepted the refund claim. In such a case, the amount of refund payable is stated in the intimation.
For online returns, the intimation is sent through email. Also, an SMS is sent on the registered mobile number of the assessee stating that his or her ITR has been processed.
You can track your refund status by logging on to the income tax e-filing website and clicking on 'Refund/Demand Status' under the 'My Account' tab. Also, you can visit the website https://tin.tin.nsdl.com. Once you enter your PAN and relevant Assessment Year, you can see your refund status. The tax refund will be paid either through direct credit to your bank account or by cheque.
It is equally important that you exercise the following precautions while filing ITR:
You should ensure that you enter the correct bank details, such as IFSC code, bank account number, MICR code etc.
Avoid any error while quoting your Permanent Account Number (PAN).
The communication address should be correct because all the notices and other communication from the tax authorities will be posted to this address. Even a slight mistake on your behalf may lead to delay in credit of tax refund or omission of the refund altogether.
Do ensure that you mention the correct TAN (Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number) of the employer or other deductors and TDS amount deducted by them in your income tax return.
Details as mentioned in Form 16 should match with your Tax Credit Statement (Form 26AS).
Mention all the deductions claimed on your investment under Section 80C and others so that you receive the right amount of refund in your account.
It is advisable if you file your return early. For the simple reason, that early filing will lead to early refund process. Another advantage of early filing of return is that you will not miss out on the interest on the refund amount.
(Chetan Chandak, Head of Tax research, H&R Block India)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.