The Income Tax Department has sent emails to assessees asking them to link their PAN or Permanent Account Numbers with Aadhaar numbers. The tax department said that the process of linking PAN with Aadhaar has been made easy for taxpayers, citing reports "that taxpayers were finding it difficult as their names did not match in both systems (E.g. Names with initials in one and expanded initials in another)". From July 1 , quoting of Aadhaar will be mandatory for filing income tax returns or ITRs. "Responding to such grievances, the Dept (Income Tax Department) has come out with a simple solution now," read the communications from the e-filing team of the Income Tax Department.The Income Tax Department urged taxpayers to link the two numbers - PAN and Aadhaar - as soon as possible saying it will be useful for E-Verification of Income Tax returns using Aadhaar OTP (One-Time Password). The new feature now available on the e-filing website - incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in - does not require a user to register or login and can be used by anyone to link their Aadhaar with PAN, it said.

The taxman's email also gave details about the latest facility provided by it to link Aadhaar with PAN.

Vide notification dt.11.05.17, quoting of Aadhaar/Enrolment ID shall not apply to the following if they do not possess Aadhaar/Enrolment ID: pic.twitter.com/D3ZevmU6mV — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) May 12, 2017

Here's how you can do it, according to the tax department:Once you are on the Income Tax Department's e-filing website, you need to spot and click on the new 'Link Aadhaar' hyperlink provided on the left hand side.Then provide PAN, Aadhaar No. and name in the respective fields and hit 'Submit'. "ENTER NAME EXACTLY AS GIVEN IN AADHAAR CARD (avoid spelling mistakes) and submit. After verification from UIDAI, the linking will be confirmed," the Income Tax Department said in the email.One needs to be cautious while entering the details, say financial planners.Please ensure that the date of birth and gender in PAN and Aadhaar are exactly same, the taxman said.The facility compares the names given in the Aadhaar and PAN through a validation process. "In a rare case where Aadhaar name is completely different from name in PAN, then the linking will fail and taxpayer will be prompted to change the name in either Aadhaar or in PAN database."The Income Tax Department's e-filing team also gave steps for updating PAN details through the NSDL website.NSDL or National Securities Depository Limited is the country's first and largest depository. In the depository system, securities are held in depository accounts and transfer of security ownership is carried out through account transfers.To update your PAN details, you need to visit the NSDL website For those looking to update their Aadhaar card details, the Income Tax Department gave a link to the UIDAI website.Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department has also urged taxpayers to link their Aadhaar with Permanent Account Numbers using an SMS-based facility.