PAN Migration: Do You Need It? And How To Do It

PAN or Permanent Account Number is issued by the Income Tax department with details including date of birth, name and PAN number of the individual. A PAN number allotted to a person is a 10-digit alphanumeric number used in to link all of his or her financial transactions with the unique ID such as tax payments, income tax return and wealth tax return. PAN, thus, acts as a financial identifier for the person with the tax department. However, when an individual shifts his or her permanent address from one state to another, it is important to get the PAN migrated to the new Assessing Officer (AO). This enables the new AO to process the return filed by the assessee as per the new address.
The taxman has addressed some common doubts about PAN migration on its website:
Who do I approach to initiate the process?
