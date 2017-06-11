Soon Get Tax Scrutiny Notices On SMS, Reply Online

New Delhi: Replying to income tax scrutiny notices with supporting documents will soon be just a click away. Instead of having to make the rounds of the tax department with sheaf of papers in response to notices received, tax payers can soon upload them on the department's e-filing portal sitting in comfort of one's own premises.
The Income Tax Department will very soon launch on its e-filing website a facility for uploading of information sought through scrutiny notices, a senior government official told PTI.
"This is part of our focus to reduce human interface and make the department more taxpayer friendly," he said. "The facility to e-file the documents to scrutiny notices is being done to reduce interface between the assessing officer and the taxpayer."
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement