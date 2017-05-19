NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Tax Rate For 1,211 Items Fixed Under GST. Here Is The List

Items like fresh milk, butter milk, fresh fruits, vegetables, flour, stamp and newspaper will attract zero tax under the new indirect tax regime - GST.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: May 19, 2017 14:41 (IST)
Frozen fish, concentrated milk, skimmed milk powder and coffee, among other items, will be taxed at 5%
The GST or Goods and Services Tax Council in its meeting on Thursday fixed tax rates on 1,211 items representing 80-90 per cent of the total goods. While 81 per cent of the goods will attract tax at the rate of 81 per cent, 7 per cent have been exempted from tax. While items like fresh milk, butter milk, fresh fruits, vegetables, flour, stamp and newspaper will attract zero tax under the new indirect tax regime - GST, frozen fish, concentrated milk, skimmed milk powder, baby food, coffee, tea, kerosene and coal will be taxed at 5 per cent.

Here is the detailed list of GST rates for 98 categories of goods.


