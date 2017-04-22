270 GB Data At Rs 333: BSNL's Response To Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan Plan

New Delhi: In the ongoing battle on tariff wars state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Friday launched three new schemes offering upto 3 GB of internet data per day along with free voice calls for a period of 90 days. The new tariff offer by the BSNL is seen as a move to counter attractive internet and voice calling plans being offered by other telecom players like Vodafone, Airtel and Reliance Jio. Tariffs in the telecom sector are being revised as a measure to retain the customer base, say analysts.
BSNL announced three new plans in the price range of Rs 333 to Rs 395, offering daily internet data usage limit of up to 3 GB and unlimited calling for 90 days.
BSNL's new plan named as 'Triple Ace' is priced at Rs 333 and will offer unlimited data with 3G speed up to 3GB internet data per day and will be valid for 90 days, said a statement issued by the BSNL.
The company also launched 'Dil Khol Ke Bol' plan for Rs 349 in which its customers will get unlimited local and STD calls and 2GB data with 3G speed every day after which the speed will get reduced to 80 KBPS per second.
In the third plan known as 'Nehle pe Dehla', BSNL is offering 3,000 minutes of calls on BSNL network and 1,800 minutes of calling on other network along with 2GB daily data at 3G speed for Rs 395 for 71 days.
To increase pressure on competitors, BSNL also revised daily data usage limit in its Rs 339 plan to 3GB from 2GB offered earlier. Once an user exhausts Rs 3GB of data, the speed will get reduced to 80 kbps.