BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has announced three new data plans priced from Rs 333, the latest offering from the telecom operator seen as aimed at Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan plans. BSNL is offering up to 270 GB of 3G mobile data along with unlimited voice calls for a period of 90 days. BSNL's Triple ACE STV or special tariff voucher priced at Rs 333 includes 3 GB per day of unlimited data, beyond which the speed will be reduced to 80 Kbps, the operator said. Reliance Jio 's aggressive pricing is causing intense competition in Indian telecom industry, forcing incumbent operators to offer attractive mobile data and unlimited voice calls plans, according to analysts. BSNL has also revised its existing Rs 339 plan, which now includes 3 GB of data per day, instead of 2 GB earlier, it added. (Here are some of the other offerings by BSNL:Rs 349BSNL's "Dil Khol Ke Bol" special tariff voucher priced at Rs 349 comes with a validity of 28 days and includes 2 GB of data per day at 3G speed. Other benefits in the Rs 349 pack include unlimited local and STD calls.

Rs 395BSNL's "Nehle pe Dehla" pack includes with 2GB daily data at 3G speed for Rs. 395 for 71 days. The Rs 395 recharge pack also includes 3,000 minutes of calls on its network and 1,800 minutes of on other networks, it said.BSNL's revised Rs 339 pack, valid for 28 days, also includes unlimited local and inter-circle BSNL-to-BSNL calls. Calls to other networks are allowed with a limit of 25 minutes per day, beyond which BSNL customers will be charged at 25 paise per minute, BSNL said.The unlimited data at high speed in all of BSNL's Rs 333, Rs 339, Rs 349 and Rs 395 packs will be reduced to 80 Kbps per second under its fair usage policy, BSNL added.BSNL had earlier launched yearly packs starting from Rs 1,498 and going up to Rs 4,498, which include 18 GB and 80 GB of data for 365 days, respectively.Br />