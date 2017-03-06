28 GB Data For Rs 345: Airtel's Latest Offer To Counter Jio
Airtel's Rs 345 offer offers comes days after billionaire investor Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Jio announced a new 'Prime' membership offer.
The tariff battle in the Indian telecom sector has further intensified with Bharti Airtel launching an aggressive mobile data plan to counter Reliance Jio. Market leader Bharti Airtel has announced a plan for select customers wherein its subscribers will be offered 28 GBs of data along with free local and STD calls for a period of 28 days under a pack priced at Rs 345. Airtel's Rs 345 offer offers comes days after billionaire investor Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Jio announced a new 'Prime' membership offer, though it will charge for its services from April 1. Reliance Jio's Prime plan continues the benefits that the telecom arm of Reliance Industries had offered under its Happy New Year scheme.
"Tariffs that they (Jio) have announced are still very aggressive, which means you got to respond. You got to do more packages... you have to throw in more data. All those things need to be done," he had said.