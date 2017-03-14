NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
30 GB Free 4G Data: Airtel's Latest Surprise Offer For Subscribers

The amount of free data being offered varies for different customers and is capped at a maximum of 10 GB per month, the Airtel customer care executive said.
Edited by Sandeep Singh | Last Updated: March 14, 2017 17:39 (IST)
Airtel's postpaid customers can subscribe to the surprise scheme through the MyAirtel app.
Bharti Airtel is offering up to 30 GB of free 4G data under a special scheme. Under Airtel's ‘Surprise Offer’, its postpaid customers will get a maximum of 10 GB of data per month, for the next three months. Bharti Airtel is offering up to 30 GB mobile data free of cost to celebrate its rating as India's fastest mobile network by Ookla, a customer care executive said, adding that the scheme is being offered to postpaid subscribers.

The amount of free data being offered varies for different customers and is capped at a maximum of 10 GB per month, the Airtel customer care executive added.

Airtel's postpaid customers can subscribe to the surprise scheme through the MyAirtel app. Airtel in a statement said the recognition by Ookla, a global leader in broadband testing and web-based network diagnostic applications, cements its position as India's best smartphone network that consistently enables a superior online experience for customers.

Analysts say Reliance Jio's aggressive entry in the Indian market is forcing incumbent operators to announce attractive schemes to counter competition. Reliance Jio had in February announced its decision to charge for its services from April 1. Jio's new "Prime" membership offer continued the unlimited benefits that the new entrant had offered since its launch last year.

Vodafone had last year offered 10 GB 4G mobile services at the price of its 1 GB plan with various riders. Vodafone customers with a new smartphone were offered an additional 9 GB of 4G mobile broadband usage on a recharge for the 1 GB plan.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of its 4G services in Jammu & Kashmir. "With this, Airtel 4G services are now available in all 22 telecom circles of the country,” the operator added.

Story first published on: March 14, 2017 17:39 (IST)
