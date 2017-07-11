84 GB For 84 Days: New Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer Out Now

As Reliance Jio's Summer Surprise offer comes to an end, the disruptive telecom firm has come out with a new offer which extends the benefits of its blockbuster "Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer." The plan which costs Rs 399 promises unlimited local and STD calls to any network, free roaming and 20 per cent more data than the competition, according to reliance Jio's website. The network also added new recharge plans like a Rs 349 plan which offers unlimited voice services and 20 GB of high speed data.



Reliance Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan offer is only available on the Rs 399 plan as of now. Under the Rs 399 plan, Jio is offering 84 GB of 4G data, spread over 84 days. Users can use 1 GB of high speed data per day, after which data speed will be reduced to 128 kbps. The plan also gives subscribers free access to Jio's apps like Jio Music, Jio News and JioTV, one of India's most downloaded apps.



Reliance Jio's Rs 509 recharge pack will give users 112 GBs of high speed data over 56 days with a limit of 2 GB per day - a boon for heavy data users.

Jio's latest Rs 349 and Rs 399 plans are part of an extended push by the telecom arm of conglomerate Reliance Industries tofrom entrenched players like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone. Reliance Jio - which began its commercial operations in early September last year with free voice and data offerings - ended 2016 with a 6.4 per cent market share and 72.16 million subscribers.