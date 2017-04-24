9 GB Free Data: Vodafone's Latest Offer In Response To Jio
Since Jio's launch in September, incumbent operators have been coming up with aggressive plans to lure new customers. Vodafone is also currently offering 4 GB data in some circles on upgrade to 4G SIM.
April 24, 2017 14:23 (IST)
A Vodafone customer care executive said the 9 GB free data offer has been made to select customers.
Vodafone is giving 9 GB data free to customers in a special scheme, its latest offer to counter Reliance Jio which has come up with aggressive tariff plans. "Thank you for making us a 200 million strong family! As a token of appreciation, we are happy to delight you with free data on your Vodafone mobile," Vodafone said. A Vodafone customer care executive said the 9 GB free data offer has been made to select customers. The 9 GB free data will be applicable at 3 GB/month for three billing cycles. Vodafone said this 9GB offer is in addition to "existing data quota on your plan/pack at no extra cost".
Since Jio's launch in September, incumbent operators have been coming up with aggressive plans to lure new customers. Currently, Vodafone is also offering 4 GB data in some circles on upgrade to 4G SIM.
New entrant Reliance Jio has kept the pressure on other operators to cut tariffs and make special offers to customers. Jio's current "Dhan Dhana Dhan" plans offer "unlimited" data under recharge packs starting from Rs 309.
Earlier this month, Vodafone said that it will offer free incoming calls during international roaming on its network in 45 countries at a daily rental of Rs 500 along with all international and local outgoing calls for Rs 1 a minute. In the countries where Vodafone operates, the customer will get 1 megabyte of mobile internet for Rs 1 which implies 1 GB of data will cost them Rs 1,024. "Keeping in mind the requirements of international travelers, Vodafone had recently introduced the i-RoamFREE proposition offering free incoming calls, Re 1 for all international and local outgoing calls and data at Re 1 per MB in over 45 countries on a daily basis," Vodafone said in a statement.
The price war for data subscribers has dented the bottom lines of wireless telecom service providers, yet none of them is likely to pull a punch, Crisil said in a report. If anything, competition will only heat up further given that market leadership is all-crucial to the business, it said. The proposed merger between Idea and Vodafone - which marks the biggest consolidation in the Indian telecom sector - is also part of this quest to strengthen market position, alongside lowering investment needs and costs, Crisil added.