Aircel Says Incoming Calls To Be Free On National Roaming

Aircel said its customers will enjoy free incoming calls on roaming without any extra charges on its network across the country.
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: April 12, 2017 16:19 (IST)
New Delhi: Aircel on Wednesday announced free incoming calls on national roaming. The telecom operator said its customers will enjoy free incoming calls on roaming without any extra charges on Aircel network across the country. "Aircel customers need to dial in *121*909# to activate free incoming calls while roaming on Aircel networks," the telecom company said in a statement here.

"We are delighted to announce free incoming calls on roaming for all our customers which will help them stay seamlessly connected and speak long hours with their loved ones even on roaming," Aircel chief marketing officer Anupam Vasudev said.

"We want to ensure that our customers not only enjoy economical propositions but also the benefits of staying with us," he added.

Story first published on: April 12, 2017 16:19 (IST)
