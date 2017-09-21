Airtel Counters Jio With 30 GB Bonus Data Offer: How To Avail It
The bonus data can all be rolled over, i.e. unused data will carry forward to the next month, Airtel said.
September 21, 2017
Airtel is India's largest telecom operator by subscriber base.
As the latest entrant in India’s telecom sector, Reliance Jio aggressively grabs market share, Bharti Airtel has fought back with attractive offers of its own. Airtel is now tempting potential postpaid customers with a new offer that gives 30 GB of free data to new postpaid customers over three months, which amounts to 10 GB of free data every month. The offer is valid on all Airtel postpaid plans apart from the Rs. 299 plan, according to the Airtel website.The bonus data can all be rolled over, i.e. unused data will carry forward to the next month, Airtel said.
Airtel’s “Unlimited” postpaid offers which range from Rs.499 to Rs. 1,199 includes unlimited local and STD calls.
Airtel has also announced a new data plan for its existing postpaid customers, offering 60 GB of free data for six months and free live TV services. To avail the offer users need to download and install Airtel TV app following which the free data will be credit to their accounts within 24 hours. Airtel users will get 10GB per month for six months. If you do not have the Airtel app you can download it from Google Play Store.
Once installed, users can open the MyAirtel app which will now displays a new banner ad to claim free data. Click on the banner, and follow the instructions to get 60GB free data. People who successfully download and install Airtel TV app on their smartphone will get the free data within 24 hours.
Airtel’s new offer follows its Monsoon offer, which had offered 30GB data for three months. To avail Monsoon offer, users were required to download the same Airtel TV application.
On September 11, Bharti Airtel became the second telecom operator, after Reliance Jio, to start its 4G VoLTE service in Mumbai. Currently, Reliance Jio is the only operator in India offering voice on 4G network using VoLTE technology across the country.