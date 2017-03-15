Airtel Offering 30 GB Free 4G Data To Postpaid Users. How To Get The Benefit
Bharti Airtel is offering up to 30 GB mobile data free of cost to celebrate its rating as India's fastest mobile network by Ookla, a customer care executive said.
Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecom operator, under a special "Surprise" scheme is offering up to 30 GB of free 4G mobile data. Under the offer, Airtel postpaid customers will get a maximum of 10 GB of data per month, for the next three months. Bharti Airtel, which recently announced the launch of its 4G services in Jammu & Kashmir, is offering up to 30 GB mobile data free of cost to celebrate its rating as India's fastest mobile network by Ookla, an Airtel customer care executive said.
Here are 10 things you should know on Airtel's this offer:
1) The "Surprise Offer" scheme is valid only for the market leader's postpaid subscribers.
2) The scheme is being offered to Airtel's existing postpaid customers as of February 28, 2017, the customer care executive added.
3) The postpaid customers have until March 31, 2017 to claim the offer.
4) The amount of free data being offered varies for different customers and is capped at a maximum of 10 GB per month, the executive added.
5) Eligible Airtel customers can avail the Surprise offer through the telecom operator's mobile app - MyAirtel.
6) The app can be downloaded from Google Play (for Android smartphone users) or App Store (for iPhone).
7) A postpaid customer running MyAirtel - who enrolled to Airtel's postpaid subscription before February 28 - will see a dialogue box in the app.
8) Once the customer clicks on this message, he/she will get a maximum of 10GB data a month, the customer care executive explained.
9) The customer will then receive a text message notifying additional data.
10) Airtel said the recognition by Ookla, a global leader in broadband testing and web-based network diagnostic applications, cements the telecom company's position as India's best smartphone network.