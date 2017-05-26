Airtel's Plan To Counter Jio's Broadband Entry: Bonus Data Up To 1,000GB
Jio's upcoming broadband services or JioFiber has already been tested in few cities and it is expected to be launched soon.
The Airtel offer is only for Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) users.
In a move to make Reliance Jio's entry in the broadband segment less attractive, Bharti Airtel has announced up to 1,000GB bonus data on its broadband plans. The Airtel offer starts with 750GB of bonus data on its Rs 899 pack. However, the 1,000GB free bonus data is available on four plans (Rs 1,099, Rs 1,299, Rs 1,499 and Rs 1,799). The "Airtel Unlimited Internet" offer is for Direct Subscriber Line (DSL) services starting May 16 and cannot be clubbed with any other plan, the company's website stated.
The Airtel offer, which can be availed only online, is for Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) users. The offer, which is not applicable for any special, commercial or enterprise plans, is for fresh subscriptions to broadband rental plans, Airtel's website added.
Starting with Rs 899 plan, users will get unlimited calls (Local and STD), 60GB data at a speed up to 16Mbps with a bonus data of 750GB which is valid for a year.
Under the Rs 1,099 plan, unlimited calls, 90GB data at a speed up to 40 Mbps with 1,000GB bonus data. Under the Rs 1,299, Rs 1,499 and Rs 1,799, users will get unlimited calls with 125GB, 160GB and 220GB data respectively (speed up to 100 Mbps) along with a bonus of 1,000 GB.