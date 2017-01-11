Amazon Canada Sells Tricolour Doormats, Sushma Swaraj Warns Stern Action

Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately. /1— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017
"@SushmaSwaraj Madam. Amazon Canada must be censured and warned not to sell India flag doormats. Please take action," tweeted Atul Bhobe, who also posted a screenshot of the products.
If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian Visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the Visas issued earlier.— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement