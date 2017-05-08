NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Amazon Great Indian Sale: Up To 80% Discounts In Four-Day Offer

Under its "Great Indian Sale", Amazon is offering discounts up to 80 per cent off on a multitude of items including clothing, mobiles, kitchen appliances and other electronics.
Edited by Sandeep Singh | Last Updated: May 08, 2017 15:54 (IST)
Amazon has committed an investment of $5 billion in the Indian market.
Amazon is offering special discounts under a limited-period promotional scheme starting later this week. Under its "Great Indian Sale", the US-based e-commerce major is offering discounts up to 80 per cent off on a multitude of items including clothing, mobiles, kitchen appliances and other electronics. The Amazon India sales offer will open from May 11 to May 14, according to its website. "Gear up for the biggest sale! 11th May will be all about big deals on big brands! #AmazonGreatIndianSale," Amazon India said on Twitter. Products being offered at special prices under the Amazon Great Indian Sale include major brands such as Adidas, Puma, Levi's, Samsung, Lenovo, LG, Fastrack, Prestige, Voltas, Bajaj and Bombay Dyeing, Amazon India further said on its website.


Some of the other brands covered under Amazon's Great Indian Sale include United Colors of Benetton, BPL, Sanyo and Prestige, according to the website.

The American e-tailer, which has committed an investment of $5 billion in the Indian market, is offering up discounts between 40 per cent and 80 per cent on Amazon Fashion products. It will offer up to 50 per cent off on mobiles and accessories, and up to 70 per cent on home and kitchen appliances such as ACs and grinders, as per its website.

E-commerce giant Amazon's aggressive expansion in India is expected to lead to added competition and a further rise in online shopping in the country, some analysts say.

Flipkart has announced a limited-period sale starting from the coming weekend. In its "Big 10 Sale" - which will open from May 14 to May 18, the e-tailer is offering discounts up to 90 per cent on various categories of items including clothing, appliances, electronics and furniture.

Amazon is also offering an additional cashback of 15 per cent on purchases made via Citi credit and cards from its app, and 10 per cent in case of its website, it added.

Story first published on: May 08, 2017 15:54 (IST)
