Amazon Great Indian Sale: Up To 80% Discounts In Four-Day Offer

Maaro shopping ka chauka on 11th May with #AmazonGreatIndianSale! Get your shopping cart ready on https://t.co/FKM78TLnTM#BadiBachatpic.twitter.com/uSKIk436JE— Amazon.in (@amazonIN) May 5, 2017
Some of the other brands covered under Amazon's Great Indian Sale include United Colors of Benetton, BPL, Sanyo and Prestige, according to the website.
The American e-tailer, which has committed an investment of $5 billion in the Indian market, is offering up discounts between 40 per cent and 80 per cent on Amazon Fashion products. It will offer up to 50 per cent off on mobiles and accessories, and up to 70 per cent on home and kitchen appliances such as ACs and grinders, as per its website.
