Avail amazing discounts on your monthly essentials at Amazon’s Super Value Day - 31st July to 2nd Aug. Shop now: https://t.co/WEDovE6Wzspic.twitter.com/MyGHVSfzDr — Amazon.in (@amazonIN) July 31, 2017

Amazon India is offering up to 45 per cent discounts on a variety of common use items in a limited-period sale. Under its Super Value Day sale, Amazon India - the Indian unit of US-based e-commerce giant Amazon - is offering discounts 15-45 on products ranging from cooking essentials and nutrition drinks to babycare/skincare/haircare to laundry, toiletries and pet supplies, among others, according to its website. Amazon's Super Value Day sale started on July 31 and is open till August 2, the Amazon website noted.The Amazon Super Value Day sale spans products from brands including Dettol, Tropicana, Surf Excel, Huggies, Mamy Poko Pants, LuvLap, Brooke Bond, Kissan, Air Wick, Harpic, Good Knight and Gillette and Colgate, the website noted.Amazon is also offering cashback from Rs 100 to Rs 1,200 depending upon the value of purchase. For example, it is offering a cashback of Rs 100 on shopping of Rs 1,500-Rs 2,999, according to the Amazon.in website.

Customers are also being offered an additional 10-15 per cent discount with subscription to Amazon Pay, a digital wallet service. Customers can add money in their Amazon Pay accounts and use the balance to shop on the e-tailer's website.Here's how to subscribe to Amazon Pay to avail this discount, as per the Amazon website:

Select items and prepare your order by entering quantity and delivery schedule.Enter or select already stored shipping address and hit 'Subscribe Now'.Choose Amazon Pay as payment mode to avail the discount.Amazon has invested an additional Rs 1,680 crore in its India unit - Amazon India - as it looks to further strengthen operations in the country's e-commerce market. The fresh infusion - part of its $5 billion commitment to the Indian market - will provide more arsenal to the Indian entity that is locked in an intense battle for leadership with local rival, Flipkart, news agency Press Trust of India reported last month.Homegrown e-commerce players have also announced discounts and offers to counter additional competition due to US-based Amazon's expansion plans for India, say some analysts.